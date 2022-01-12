Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media banter you can't miss
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
When Padukone shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous white outfit, Ranveer wrote, "Kya baat hai, baby..." and Deepika hilariously replied, "Chal chal... kya chahiye...!? Seedhe point pe aao na."
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
A picture of the actor smiling from ear to ear had Ranveer commenting, "Givin me the feelz baby."
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Ranveer Singh once shared a picture of himself flexing his triceps and threatened to 'bench-press' his wife in his witty reply to her comment.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Deepika uploaded a stunning picture of herself in a pink saree, that had Ranvver going "Baby, Baby, Baby" with several heart-eyed emoticons.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Singh once uploaded a picture with headphones on and Deepika wrote, "I feel like this is how you'll tune out when I nag you!"
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse into her time with PV Sindhu, giving her husband a 'major fomo attack'.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika's most recent 'failed' selfie saw a comment by Ranveer that read, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon".
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone