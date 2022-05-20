Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Decoding actor's Day 3 red gown look
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone turned heads in a custom made Louis Vuitton red gown on Cannes Film Festival Day 3 as she walked the red carpet for the screening of 'Armageddon Time.'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The sleeveless gown had a plunging neckline and a beautiful back. Deepika accessorised her look with a diamond necklace that surely made a statement piece.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The ballgown had a peplum look in the front while it went all the way to the floor at the back.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
For the hairdo, the actor opted for a messy bun and ponytail look. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori made a messy bun below which was a ponytail.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika opted for smokey eyes and soft-glam makeup for her look and made sure her makeup was on point.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The gown's long train added to the glam and Deepika Padukone surely carried it with utmost grace.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone