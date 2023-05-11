Simple Vishwakarma
May 12 ,2023
Deepika Padukone exudes boss-lady vibes in oversized pantsuit
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
Deepika was styled in a jacket that had full-length sleeves, double-breasted button closures, front patch pockets, and a notch-lapel collars.
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
Deepika's wide-eyed expression and left-open hair gave her rebellious appearance a touch of drama.
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
Her oversized outfit highlighted her strong presence with its flowy design and cushioned shoulders.
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
Deepika entered the exclusive group of international stars who were featured on the cover of a renowned international magazine.
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
Additionally, she shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot, which seemed like a lot of fun.
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram
