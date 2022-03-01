Deepika Padukone: Here are some adorable childhood pictures of the 'Gehraiyaan' star
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone was surely extremely adorable as a kid. She often shares her childhood pictures with her Instagram followers.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor looked very cute in this red and yellow ethnic attire.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Her chubby cheeks with a dimple are adorable in this picture where baby Depika wore warm clothes.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor has always been close to her father Prakash Padukone. This picture is proof of their bond.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone could be seen adorably holding on to her baby sister Anisha in this photo.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone sported a bob cut with front bangs when she was a toddler.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone riding a tricycle in this childhood picture has won fans' hearts.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone