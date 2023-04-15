Anjali Choudhury
Apr 15 ,2023
Deepika Padukone in Bhutan: Eat, Pray, Love
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone took her fans on a virtual tour to Bhutan through a series of photos posted on her Instagram handle.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
The Pathaan actress shared a photo of the snow-capped mountains and captioned it, "Land of the thunder dragon."
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone dropped a photo of the dense forests in Bhutan, while the clouds added to the scenic beauty of the place.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika also shared a photo from inside the monastery during her vacation.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
During the sightseeing, Deepika gave a glimpse of the tall trees amid the mountains.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
The Bajirao Mastani actress relished on the local authentic cuisines of Bhutan.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone dropped a photo of a monastery gate that had vintage paintings on it.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
The actress visited a temple in Bhutan that had golden prayer wheels.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Later, Deepika also shared a photo of the temple from a distance. The monastery looked beautiful amid the mountains.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
While travelling across locations in Bhutan, the actress stopped by a bridge to click a photo of the river amid greenery.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Next, Deepika Padukone walked past a bridge and clicked a photo of the picturesque setting.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone ended her virtual tour by posing with some school children she met during her Bhutan visit.
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
