Anjali Choudhury

Apr 15 ,2023

Deepika Padukone in Bhutan: Eat, Pray, Love
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone took her fans on a virtual tour to Bhutan through a series of photos posted on her Instagram handle. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
The Pathaan actress shared a photo of the snow-capped mountains and captioned it, "Land of the thunder dragon." Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone dropped a photo of the dense forests in Bhutan, while the clouds added to the scenic beauty of the place. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika also shared a photo from inside the monastery during her vacation. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
During the sightseeing, Deepika gave a glimpse of the tall trees amid the mountains. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
The Bajirao Mastani actress relished on the local authentic cuisines of Bhutan. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone dropped a photo of a monastery gate that had vintage paintings on it. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
The actress visited a temple in Bhutan that had golden prayer wheels. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Later, Deepika also shared a photo of the temple from a distance. The monastery looked beautiful amid the mountains. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
While travelling across locations in Bhutan, the actress stopped by a bridge to click a photo of the river amid greenery. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Next, Deepika Padukone walked past a bridge and clicked a photo of the picturesque setting. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone ended her virtual tour by posing with some school children she met during her Bhutan visit. Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
