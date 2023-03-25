Shreya Pandey
Mar 25 ,2023
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill: Celebs' 'Glove Affair'
Image- @deepikapadukone/instagram
Kriti Sanon wore the black opera gloves with her black and blue floor-length, strapless gown.
Image- @kavyesharmaofficial/instagram
Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted wearing a glove-style outfit. She donned a black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Varinder Chawla
Ameesha Patel accessorised her short, sequin dress with black opera gloves.
Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone also wore gloves with a pink dress at the Oscars awards after-party.
Image- @deepikapadukone/instagram
Actress Anne Hathaway also wore elbow-length gloves with a sheer gown.
Image- @annehathaway/instagram
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton also donned gloves with her white floor-length gown at BAFTA Awards 2023.
Image- @walesroyalnews/instagram
Deepika Padukone accessorised her custom-made Louis Vuitton gown for the Oscars Awards 2023 with opera gloves.
Image- @deepikapadukone/instagram
