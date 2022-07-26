Aditi Rathi
Jul 26 ,2022
Deepika Padukone: Photos of 'Pathaan' star that depicts her love for accessories
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone is fond of accessorising her ethnic outfits with heavy earrings and this picture is proof.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor never fails to wow her fans with her accessories and she surely stole hearts with this extravagant pearl necklace.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Diamonds are surely Deepika's best friends and she looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in them.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor stunned everyone at Cannes 2022 with her black and gold saree look with stone-studded accessories.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She knows how to style every outfit with just the right earrings.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Sometimes, it is wise to drop earrings and embrace the plunging neckline with an emerald necklace.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika never fails to give away accessorising goals when it comes to ethnic wear.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
