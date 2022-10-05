Kriti Nayyar
Oct 05 ,2022
Deepika Padukone: Pictures that capture diva's love for Indian wear
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
With her effortless style, Deepika Padukone has emerged as one of the best-dressed Bollywood celebrities.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
The 'Piku' actor looks radiant in this off-white net saree with intricate detailing all over.
Image: Instagram/ @shaleenanathani
Adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, Deepika's yellow ensemble is a treat for fashion enthusiasts.
Image: Instagram/ @shaleenanathani
Deepika exudes grace in this red saree by designer Sabyasachi. Not to miss the statement jewellery pieces.
Image: Instagram/ @shaleenanathani
Deepika paired her white saree with a complementing blouse and added a pair of earrings to amp up the look.
Image: Instagram/ @shaleenanathani
The actor looks royal in this ivory outfit with Sharara pants.
Image: Instagram/ @shaleenanathani
Deepika added a little bling to her wardrobe with this sequin suit. Not to miss her statement Potli bag.
Image: Instagram/ @shaleenanathani
Find Out More