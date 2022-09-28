Prachi Arya
Sep 28 ,2022
Deepika Padukone: Piku actor's perfect red carpet guide that redefines fashion
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Actor Deepika Padukone looks absolutely stunning in this embriodery lehega as she recently walked the ramp/
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Ditiching those ususaly heavy over the top dramatic putfit, the actor looked subtle in this suit.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Deepika Padukone often mesmerises fans with stunning outfits and this divin look in a white frill saree is sure to capture the hearts of all.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Looking appealing in black, the actor knows how to pull off her looks in sartorial outfits worn at various global events.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
This beautiful look from her appearance at Cannes, just left the hearts of all to flutter.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Through this orange outfit designed by Ashi Studio, the actor who looked th epiotome of beauty, had set the example of perfection.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Starting from sleek looks in black to her poise and charismatic ones in western, Deepika knows how to nail any outfit in style.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Known to impress with her fashionable dressing sense, this Deepika Padukone's outfit for Cannes served to be her elegant choice.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Find Out More