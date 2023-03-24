Hardika Gupta
Mar 24 ,2023
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in black
Image: Varinder Chawla
The fourth edition of the Indian Sports Honours was held in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They were accompanied by Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, former badminton player.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple twinned in black ensembles.
Image: Varinder Chawla
While Deepika wore a black saree with golden borders, Ranveer opted for a formal suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
