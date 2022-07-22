Kriti Nayyar
Deepika Padukone: Stunning makeup looks of 'Gehraiyaan' star to make a statement
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone has never shied away from experimenting with her makeup looks, and her bold eye makeup is a show-stealer.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
The 'Gehraiyaan' star looks extremely stunning with a hint of highlight, all black eye makeup and nude lips.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone went all dramatic with her eye makeup during one of her Cannes 2022 appearances.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
The dewy look is perfect for a day-to-night outing. The actor finished her makeup with a soft brown lip shade.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Deepika can carry off any makeup look effortlessly and this picture is proof. She went all out with a bold lip colour, keeping her eye makeup minimal.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
The diva exudes grace in this attire, with her nude makeup perfectly complementing the outfit and accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Deepika again sported dark hues on her eyelids, while keeping her lip shade on a neutral tone.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
