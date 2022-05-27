May 27 ,2022
Deepika Padukone: Times when the actor gave away major Boss Lady vibes with her outfits
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone looked no less than a goddess in a golden and black Louis Vuitton gown at Cannes 2022.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She turned heads in a black sleeveless gown with fringes at the film festival.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a full-sleeved black off-shoulder gown.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She oozed in a black flared pantsuit and accessorised it with a snake necklace.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor wore a Sabyasachi golden and black saree on the festival's red carpet.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor's white corset top and matching pants made her give away the boss lady vibes.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor absolutely stunned in a red halter neck top and jeans during 'Gehraiyaan' promotions.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
