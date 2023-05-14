Anjali Negi
May 14 ,2023
Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai: Indians who attended Cannes 2022
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Ahead of Cannes 2023, we take a look back at the Indian artists who participated in the film festival, last year. First one on the list is Deepika Padukone.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the event.
Image: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram
Pooja Hegde made her Cannes debut in a peach feather gown.
Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a red and pink strappy dress featuring a thigh-high slit and a long train for her first Cannes outing.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia made her first Cannes appearance in a black-and-white Gauri & Nainika gown.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Urvashi Rautela stunned in a Tony Ward Couture white ruffled gown for her Cannes debut.
Image: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
Hina Khan posed in a red Rami Al Ali dress. The actress was at Cannes for the poster launch of her Indo-English film Country of Blind.
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui represented India at the French film festival in a black tuxedo.
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram
Malvika Sitlani opted for an orange ruffled gown with a long eye-catching train for her Cannes appearance.
Image: Malvika Sitlani /Instagram
Tarini Peshawaria sported a tiered soft-blue tulle gown.
Image: Tarini Peshawaria /Instagram
Helly Shah marked her presence in a heavily embellished sea-blue gown from the shelves of Ziad Nakad.
Image: Helly Shah/Instagram
Meera Chopra donned a white saree for Cannes 2022. The actress attended the poster launch event of her film, Safed.
Image: Meera Chopra/Instagram
Social media influencer Masoom Minawala showed up Amit Aggarwal co-ords set.
Image: Masoom Minawala/Instagram
Rahi Chadda came at the event in a Maison Valentino black suit. He was a part of the exclusive event by Dior beauty.
Image: Rahi Chadda/Instagram
Diipa Khosla made an appearance at the event wearing a custom-made Manish Malhotra saree.
Image: Diipa Khosla/Instagram
Indian folk artist Mame Khan walked the red carpet in a pink kurta set with a multicoloured embroidered coat.
Image: Mame Khan/Instagram
