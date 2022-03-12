Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; Bollywood beauties who love nature
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt is an astrophile who loves to capture the sky in different hues.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Basking in the sun, Anushka Sharma shares an infectious smile as the camera captures in this scenic backdrop.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Janhvi Kapoor often goes to treks and hiking to spend some quality time in mother nature's lap.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Deepika Padukone's travel photos displays her love for green lush and serene waters.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Actor Sara Ali Khan has a special Instagram segment namely, 'Namaste Darshako' wherein she gives fans glimpses of scenic views from her travel diaries.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Katrina Kaif has a thing for flora and fauna, whenever she comes across a green lush land, the actor doesn't miss clicking photos.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif