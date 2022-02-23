Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, steal noteworthy airport looks from stars' closets
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone's black and white dress is surely something to take inspiration from for a classic airport look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif stole hearts with her casual but chic airport look. The actor sported a black baggy hoodie with leather pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kangana Ranaut made airport her ramp as she stunned in a blue saree and looked regal.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut_fp
Alia Bhatt stole the show as she sported an all-white look at the airport. She wore a white turtleneck on matching bottoms and high heel boots.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Kriti Sanon's checked black, white and yellow dress is surely airport look goals.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Rashmika Mandanna's casual airport look is something everyone should try. The actor looked stunning in a black hoodie, blue denim shorts and black boots.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Sara Ali Khan wore a casual shirt and a pair of shorts but her trendy colourful bag won hearts.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla