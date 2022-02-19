Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood divas who aced the short hair look
Deepika Padukone is surely acing the short hair look. She looked radiant in her latest film 'Gehrainyaan' with her short hair look.
Anushka Sharma is surely giving away hairstyle goals for a long time. The actor is rocking a short hair look since last year.
Sonakshi Sinha completely rocked the short hair look in her 2016 film 'Akira.'
During the first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kriti Sanon chopped her hair short for the summers.
Alia Bhatt also tried the short hair look during the summer of 2020. She definitely looked beautiful in the different look.
Kangana Ranaut stunned in a straight hairstyle during the promotions of 'Thalaivi.'
Yami Gautam's short hair look from the 2019 film 'Uri' definitely stole hearts.
