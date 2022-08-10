Aditi Rathi
Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, take cues from Bollywood divas to style cutout dresses
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@anushkasharma
Deepika Padukone turned heads in an orange cutout dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
'Lier' star Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black halter neck cutout dress.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Alia Bhatt surely slayed in a printed full-sleeved pink cutout dress.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Anushka Sharma raised the temperature as she flaunted her tan in a black cutout dress.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Priyanka Chopra was a stunner as she donned a red strapless cutout dress. She completed her look with matching shoes and a mini bag.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Kareena Kapoor looked beautiful in a black jumpsuit with a detailed cutout back.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Janhvi Kapoor's black sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts was all things beautiful.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
