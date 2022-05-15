Deepika Padukone to Elena Lenina, most bizarre outfits worn at Cannes Film Festival so far
Image: Twitter/@GirlFuturist/@dianaka27722540
While Deepika Padukone never fails to stun her fans with her Cannes looks, she did turn heads in a bizarre voluminous green coloured gown by Giambattista Valli. The actor added a beige coloured headband to her look.
Image: Twitter/@dianaka27722540
Tina Kunakey surely topped the worst dressed list at Cannes 2021 as she arrived looking like a gift in a purple and blue dress and a huge red bow.
Image: Twitter/@hautelemess
Tilda Swinton channels her unique style every year at Cannes. However, she miserably failed to turn heads with her green shimmery sleeves, with pink top and orange skirt look at Cannes 2021.
Image: twitter/@ryvnlovve
Kristen Stewart did not look her glamorous best at Cannes 2018 as she opted for a mini silver-coloured top and matching skirt.
Image: Twitter/@mcbride_caitlin
Aishwarya Rai has been a regular at Cannes Film Festival for years. While she is always on the best-dressed list, she did not manage to impress fans with her look in 2003.
Image: Twitter/@amayra_s_rk
Elena Lenina never fails to top the worst dressed list at Cannes Fil Festival with her shimmery looks and bizarre hairdos.
Image: Twitter/@GirlFuturist