May 10 ,2023
Deepika Padukone to Hina Khan: Throwback photos of celebs at Cannes 2022
Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram
Aishwarya Rai stunned in a voluminous black gown decked with floral motifs at Cannes 2022. The PS-2 actor's ensemble also featured gathered pleats.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia made her Cannes 2022 debut in a black and ivory bodycon gown by designers Gauri and Nainika. She opted for diamond earrings and retro curls.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Urvashi Rautela donned an elaborated white ruffled gown by designer Tony Ward. She completed her look with statement earrings and a sleek hairdo.
Image: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a Sabyasachi laced black gown that featured a signature belt. She opted for a sleek bun paired with a pink scarf to complete her look.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram
Deepika Padukone looked ethereal on the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a white fusion saree paired with a massive pearl necklace.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Hina Khan also attended the Cannes 2023 Film Festival. She wore a golden thigh-high slit strapless gown with a long trail. She tied her hair in a low bun.
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
