Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: Biggest fashion highlights of the day
Image: Varinder Chawla Instagram/@iamhumaq
Giving some major ethnic vibes, Keerthy Suresh donned a glittery kurta with a matching pair of trousers.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Huma Qureshi stunned her fans with her all-black look. The 'Valimai' fame paired a flattering black suit with a black crop top and she looked chicer than ever.
Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq
Deepika Padukone aced a monochrome outfit like a pro. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor donned an all-blue ensemble teamed up with white pumps.
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon looked elegant in a copper Ralph Lauren outfit. The charmer wore a brown high-waisted, straight-cut cotton trousers with a shiny crop-top.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Keeping it uber-cool yet classy, Parineeti Chopra was spotted in an all basic attire. The actor wore a navy blue trouser with same coloured t-shirt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon slayed a dark brown saree with heavy borders all over it. She graced the look by adding a flawless smile on her face.
Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon