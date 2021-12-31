Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Celebrity-inspired makeup looks for New Year bash
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Deepika left hearts to flutter in the black outfit during the 83 premiere. She complimented her stunning outfit with dark black eye makeup along with nude lip shade.
IMAGE: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Actor Alia Bhatt looked a beauty to behold in this shimmery pastel colour dress. She complimented her look with a subtle look in shimmery eyes and brown lip shade.
IMAGE: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Actor Hina Khan chose to compliment her pink dress with matching makeup like soft pink lip colour along with eye shadow and black Kohl to add that last-minute touch up.
IMAGE: Instagram/realhinakhan
Actor Karisma Kapoor opts for a subtle makeup look with blue eye shadow and glossy lip gloss to add more charm to her dress.
IMAGE: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor
Actor Malaika Arora decided to go loud with her makeup in that shimmery silver dress. She applied shimmery silver glitter on her eyes lids with a contrasting nude lip colour to do with her party look.
IMAGE: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial
Priyanka Chopra opts for a minimal make-up look during The Matrix Ressurection promotions. She applies a rust colour matte lip colour along with some shimmer on her eyes to amp up her glamorous look.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in nude makeup with black kohl wings and pink shade lip colour to go with her look in a red pantsuit.
IMAGE: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb