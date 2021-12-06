Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam; actors who nailed their airport looks as newlywed brides
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@yamigautam
Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Post her wedding the actor was seen serving newlywed glam look as she headed off from Mumbai for work.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar earlier this year and kept her look simple as she returned to Mumbai post her intimate wedding in Himachal.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 and sported full Sabyasachi outfits as they were papped at the airport post their wedding.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Post her wedding nuptials in 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at the Jodhpur airport for the first time as husband and wife.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised fans as they tied the knot in Lake Camo, Italy. The couple was spotted at the Delhi airport as they returned.
Image: Varinder Chawla