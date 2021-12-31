Deepika Padukone 'year-end photo dump': See 'Food, Flowers & Travel' that the actor loves
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share her 'year end photo dump' with the caption, ''Year end photo dump of all the things I love…Food, Flowers & Travel…''
From delicious food she savoured to a glimpse into her travel diary, the actor shared photos of some of the things she loved experiencing this year.
She was recently seen as Romi Bhatia in the sports biographical drama '83' also starring her husband Ranveer Singh. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.
Earlier in August, the actor bagged the lead role in the STXfilms and Temple Hill's romantic-comedy venture which she will also produce via her banner, Ka Productions.
The actor is now gearing up for the release of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial 'Gehraiyaan' which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles.
The actor also has filmmaker Nag Ashwin's forthcoming film 'Project K' in her kitty which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The film will mark the actor's first film with 'Bahubali' actor Prabhas.
