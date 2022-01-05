Deepika Padukone's Birthday: Have you seen these childhood pics of the actor?
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone shared a video clip of herself in which she gave a sneak peek at some of her cutest childhood memories.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Ranveer Singh gave a glimpse of Deepika's childhood picture by posting this on social media with the caption "My jaan, my life, my gudiya."
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle on Deepika's birthday and posted the cutest picture of her while wishing her a happy birthday.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
With a cute haircut, Deepika Padukone can be seen flaunting her certificates in this picture while sporting her school uniform.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
In the video depicting her journey over these years, she unveiled an adorable picture of her and her sister, Anisha Padukone from their childhood.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
As Deepika Padukone shared a video of her journey all these years, she gave a beautiful glimpse of her childhood where she was seen posing with her father, Prakash Padukone.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone shared this cute picture of herself on Instagram with a hilarious caption- “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!”
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone