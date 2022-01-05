Deepika Padukone's birthday: Take notes from the diva for her impeccable sense of styling
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish and lauded actors in the film industry. The actor is not only known for her ace acting skills but also for the style that she carries with every look.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
The actor's wardrobe is worth taking inspiration from for every occasion.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
Whether it is western or ethnic, Deepika can slay in every look. She stunned in a black Sabyasachi saree and gave away some major outfit goals.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
The actor can look gorgeous even in her pyjamas and here's the proof.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
Deepika Padukone's retro looks have a different place in her fans' hearts. Her polka-dot black and white dress with a black hair band is just stunning.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in her purple gown with long sleeves. She accessorised her look with nothing but a heavy pair of earrings.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
Deepika gave away some Boss Lady vibes as she donned a black and white crop top and black leather pants.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
The actor's red hot outfit included a red coloured top and black pants. She completed her look with a pair of black heels.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
Deepika Padukone's head-turning outfit includes a black gown with feathered detachable sleeves. The gown had a plunging neckline and the actor completed her look with some diamond jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani
Deepika Padukone can rock any colour and monochrome outfit. Her white pantsuit and long coat are one of those.
Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani