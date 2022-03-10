Deepika Padukone's comfy yet stylish looks to nail everyday fashion
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone knows how to keep it comfortable and yet slay with every outfit and this comfy sweater on a skirt is its proof.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She usually chooses comfort over everything else with her daily outfits.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
This trendy blue shirt on matching pants is another example of her comfy style.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Both Deepika Padukone is the epitome of style in Bollywood and this printed pyjama set is worth staying from her closet.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
While pyjama sets are in, Deepika Padukone seems to have a lot of them in her wardrobe and this white and black striped one is one of the best.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Her knitted sweaters are both comfortable and trendy.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone is seemingly a fan of prints and this black and white floral printed pyjama set from her collection is super-trendy.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone