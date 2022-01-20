Deepika Padukone's romantic films to watch ahead of 'Gehraaiyan'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
'Love Aaj Kal' featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Even Giselli Monteiro and the late actor Rishi Kapoor was seen essaying pivotal roles.
Image: A Still from Love Aaj Kal
'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' is the 2013 romantic movie written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The cast members won several awards and accolades for their performances in the film.
Image: A Still from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Tamasha' received mixed reviews from the audience for having a complicated plotline. However, Deepika and Ranbir's performances were highly praised.
Image: A Still from Tamasha
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani created a huge buzz among the fans the moment it hit the theatres. It featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.
Image: A Still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Bajirao Mastani' is yet another film to add to your watchlist.
Image: A Still from Bajirao Mastani
'Cocktail' is among the notable romantic movies of Deepika Padukone as it received massive appreciation for her stellar performance.
Image: A Still from Cocktail
'Padmaavat' is the popular 2018 Indian period drama romantic movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead.
Image: A Still from Padmaavat