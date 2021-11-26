Deepika-Ranveer, Kareena-Saif & other real-life partners who were also reel-life couples

After falling in love while filming their film 'Tashan', Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan went on to work together in films like 'Agent Vinod' and 'Kurbaan'.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were also reel-life couple in films like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Ok Jaanu'.
Image: Instagram/@adishra.universe
Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor's on-screen chemistry warmed the hearts of many in films like 'Teri Meri Kahaani' and 'Kaminey'.
Image: Instagram/@proudbeingashanatic
The most loved couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone flaunted their real-life chemistry in blockbuster films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Ram Leela'. They will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' as a couple.
Image: Instagram/@deepveer.fans
Married couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in films like 'Guru', 'Raavan', 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Sarkar Raj' and 'Kuch Naa Kaho'.
Image: Instagram/@abhishwarya