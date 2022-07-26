Aditi Rathi
Jul 26 ,2022
Deepika stuns in white jumpsuit, Kiara's airport look, check celebs' latest fashion picks
Image: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone recently stunned in a white jumpsuit as she stepped out in the city. She completed her look with matching shoes and Louis Vuitton bag.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol opted for a casual printed top and black pants for her latest outing.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently spotted on the sets of his upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in a brown t-shirt and black track pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday brought her fashion A-game to the sets of her upcoming film as she donned an oversized jacket, t-shirt and shorts.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora looked beautiful in a white floral kurta and white bottoms as she stepped out in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Adwani sported a blue co-ord set, which included a hoodie and pyjamas.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Arjun Kapoor recently jetted off to an unknown location for the promotions of 'EkVillain 2' in blue shirt and black pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
