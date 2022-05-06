Deepika to Aishwarya, Indian celebs who have walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival
Image: Instagram/@jiephot/@pollywood.backstage
Deepika Padukone has graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival several times and her hot pink look is one of the best that she had sported.
Image: Instagram/@pollywood.backstage
Kangana Ranaut looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous as she turned heads in a silver sleeveless gown.
Image: Instagram/@balajimotionpictures
Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in all her golden looks at Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoorafc
Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella gown is one of the best Cannes Film Festival looks so far. The actor won hearts as she looked breathtaking in the cinderella gown.
Image: Instagram/@jiephot
Priyanka Chopra is also a regular at Cannes Film Festival. Last time, the actor walked the ramp with her husband Nick Jonas.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Hina Khan made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2019 and wore a beautiful silver gown.
Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan