Delhi Air Emergency: Schools in these cities shut
Image: ANI
As NCR region is engulfed by toxic smog and poor air quality, Haryana Disaster Management Authority has decided to stop operations of schools till Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Image: PTI
This comes a day after Commission for Air Quality Management advised Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to consider closure of schools
Image: Shutterstock
Along with Schools, Colleges, Educational or Coaching Institutes, Skill Development, and Training Institutes, other Training Institutes are being closed
Image: PTI
Delhi government was the first to announce closure of schools for seven days to contain spiralling air pollution
Image: PTI
Haryana government is voluntarily putting a number of measures in operation with immediate effect in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar too
Image: ANI