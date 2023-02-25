Vishal Tiwari
Feb 25 ,2023
Delhi Capitals players start prep for IPL 2023
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Delhi Capitals players attended a practice camp ahead of IPL 2023.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
The practice camp for Delhi Capitals was held in Kolkata under Sourav Ganguly's guidance.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Delhi Capitals are slated to play its first match of the season on April 1 against Lucknow.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Players such as Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, and Ishant Sharma attended the camp.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
In this picture, Chetan Sakariya can be seen bowling and honing his skills ahead of IPL 2023.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
In this picture, Manish Pandey can be seen hitting sixes while batting in the nets.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Veteran India bowler Ishant Sharma can be seen sweating it out in the nets.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Delhi Capitals have a total of 26 players in its squad for IPL 2023.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Sarfaraz Khan can be seen having a chat with assistant coach Pravin Amre.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Delhi Capitals will have to find a new captain as Rishabh Pant is likely to miss IPL 2023.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
Australian batsman David Warner is expected to replace Pant as captain for IPL 2023.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
DC players posing for a group photo after the practice session on Saturday.
Image: Insta/DelhiCapitals
