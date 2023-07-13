Abheet Sajwan
Jul 13 ,2023
Delhi deluge, rising Yamuna, CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews flood-hit areas
The river water level in Delhi rose to record high resulting roads turning into rivers and water gushing into houses.
Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres on Thursday afternoon crossing the danger mark severely blcoking the traffic due to the major water logging.
Delhi government requested people to stay at home and avoid going out unless it's very important. Order been released to close schools and colleges till Sunday.
Because of heavy waterlogging, the Metro services have also been halted. The Yamuna Bank Metro station on Blue Line has been closed.
Delhi is also staring at drinking water shortage as the government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of 3 water treatment plants.
The MCD issued has asked people not to go to Nigamobodh Ghat for last rites. The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed due to the rise in Yamuna water.
In East Delhi, which is near the Yamuna river, areas such as Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, parts of Gandhi Nagar and Bhajanpura were inundated.
The Yamuna water also reached the walls of the Red Fort and people were seen navigating through waist-deep and in some places neck-high water.
Red Fort will remain closed for the public and general visitors from 2nd half of 13th July to 14th July in view of heavy monsoon and rainfall.
Delhi CM Kejriwal asked for public's cooperation. He Tweeted, "Saving lives most important. I appeal to all Delhiites to help each other in this emergency.
