Delhi violence: Stone pelting and clashes take place during Shobha Yatra, several injured
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, stone pelting was reported after Shobha Yatra in New Delhi.
The miscreants, in the visuals captured by Republic TV, can be seen pelting stones and vandalizing several vehicles. Plumes of smoke can be seen emerging from various places.
Several men also indulge in arson and one of the footage shows swords being waved within meters of where the Police are standing.
Multiple policemen were injured, including one shot at, in the Jahangirpuri incident.
The injured policemen have been taken to the Baby Jagjivan Ram Hospital which is close to the site of the clashes.
Since the breakout of the clash, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area.
After clashes were reported in Shobha Yatra, the BJP leader Kapil Mishra condemned the stone pelting on the Shobha yatra and demanded strict action against the miscreants.
Expressing disappointment over the incident, he called it 'small terror activities' against 'peaceful, non-violent worshippers'.
