Dell launches Alienware X15 R2 and Alienware X17 R2 in India: Check specs and price
Image: Dell
The Alienware X15 R2 features up to QHD 240Hz of a 15.6-inch display and the Alienware X17 R2 features up to UHD 165Hz of a 17.3-inch display.
Image: Dell
While the Dell Alienware X15 R2 offers up to the 12th generation Core i9-12900H processor, the Dell Alienware X17 R2 features a Core i9-12900HK processor.
Image: Dell
Both the laptops come with Intel Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Additionally, on both laptops, users have the option to purchase the model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.
Image: Dell
Both the laptops come with AlienFX lighting and feature a backlit keyboard. Additionally, the Alienware X17 R2 has a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard that offers a rich typing experience.
Image: Dell
Both the laptops are colled by Alienware Cryo-Tech which is equipped with Element 31 thermal material. It offers up to 24% better thermal resistance and up to 50% better contact resistance.
Image: Dell
The Alienware X15 R2 price in India begins from Rs. 2,49,990 and the Alienware X17 R2 price in India begins from Rs. 2,99,990. Both models can be purchased from Dell's exclusive stores.
Image: Dell