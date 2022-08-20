Aditi Rathi
Aug 20 ,2022
Demi Lovato's birthday: Photos that prove singer never fails to turn heads on red carpet
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
Demi Lovato surely stunned in a backless ivory coloured gown with a slit at the back.
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
The 'Holy Fvck' singer looked all things beautiful in a pink shimmery dress. She accessorised her look with silver earrings.
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
The 'Camp Rock' star looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a strapless black see-through gown with a long train at American Music Awards.
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
Lovato once opted for a peach strapless gown with some silver and diamond detailing for People's Choice Awards.
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
She stunned in a ruffled lavender coloured gown with a long train at the Oscars after party.
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
She looked nothing but gorgeous in a beautiful black off-shoulder dress.
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
The singer's lavender noodle-strap dress with a thigh-high slit left everyone in awe of her style.
Image: Twitter/@demisdream2001
