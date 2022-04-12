Deoghar Ropeway Tragedy: ITBP team's rescue operation near Trikut ropeway
The rescue operations are currently going on at Jharkhand after the Deoghar ropeway tragedy occurred. Many tourists were injured, after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday.
Joint Rescue operations at Trikut Ropeway, Deoghar, and Jharkhand were carried out by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
As per the official site, 46 people have been rescued from the stranded cable cars since yesterday, many people are still expected to be trapped in the trolleys.
The efforts to rescue the victims are going on in full swing with proper medication and other facilities provided to those who are injured.
For the first time, the Indian Army, IAF, NDRF, & ITBP have together constituted joint coordination with district admin for the Deoghar ropeway tragedy, which is at its conclusive stage.
Reportedly, 3 to 4 people are dead in the incident and several were injured.
Reports also suggest that PM Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Jharkhand’s Deoghar and Jharkhand's CM Hemant Soren ordered a high-level investigation into the ropeway accident.
