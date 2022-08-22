Sneha Biswas
Aug 22 ,2022
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's birthday: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actor's top fashion picks
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular personalities in the television world.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actor has impeccable taste in fashion.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
Devoleena stunned the fashion police in this printed white attire that has dramatic sleeves.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant dished out some major fashion goals in this animal print dress.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
Devoleena took her fashion game a notch higher in this colourful dress and bold black lipstick look.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
The actor looks stunning in this multi-coloured shimmery one-piece dress.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
This dress of Devoleena is perfect for any party.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram timeline is full of pictures that prove that the actor is a true fashion icon.
Image: Instagram@devoleena
