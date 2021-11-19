'Dhamaka' to 'Churuli', 5 Films and Shows to watch on OTT platforms this week
Amol Parashar & Smriti Kalra starrer 'Cash' on Disney+ Hotstar is a comical take on an entrepreneur's failed attempt at launching his own startup.
Kartik Aaryan's thriller 'Dhamaka' on Netflix follows a TV anchor dealing with a bomb threat whilst his wife is in danger.
Pooja Hegde-Akhil Akkineni starrer romantic comedy 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is available on OTT Aha after a successful theatrical run.
Season two of Jimmy Shergill's thriller drama 'Your Honour' on SonyLIVE depicts a father going above and beyond the law to save his son and later facing its repercussions.
Sci-fi thriller 'Churuli' on SonyLIV follows the story of two cops in pursuit of a criminal getting lost in the mysterious & dangerous labyrinth in the village named Churuli.
