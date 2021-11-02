Dhanteras 2021: 5 dazzling Bollywood songs to celebrate the day of bling
The ultimate party song, Saturday Saturday is from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, has the perfect amount of bling for the festive season.
The Total Dhamaal song Paisa Yeh Paisa, is a foot-tapping number that will be sure to get you on the dance floor.
Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding is sure to be an inspiration to get your bling on.
Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is from the film Khoobsurat, which stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.
Don't miss the actors' dazzling outfits in Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
