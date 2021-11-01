Dhanteras 2021: Here are some gold jewellery ideas for your festive season wishlist
Image: Unsplash
Statement gold earrings or Jhumkis make for a versatile gift to amp up one's festive look. Carved with diamond, pearl or Kundan detailing, they can be worn with both Indian and western outfits.
Image: Unsplash
A stylish gold brooch to fasten with your traditional attire is another favourite pick this season. Available in myriad designs and customisations, one can never go wrong with this simple yet gorgeous accessory.
Image: Unsplash
The nose jewel is one statement piece providing for the perfect amalgamation of traditional yet trendy. Ranging from a simple gold stud to an elaborate trail going behind your ear, this ornament looks striking.
Image: Unsplash
Gold rings are an investment worth making and are regarded by many as timeless jewellery pieces. From thick bands to neatly carved details, they depict opulence.
Image: Unsplash
Gold Bangles come in an alluring catalogue, ranging from lightweight ones on an everyday basis to heavy designs with coveted gemstones. They make for the perfect jewellery gift on Dhanteras.
Image: rrjewellers_hyd
Concluding the list are gold necklaces, which can be one's safest bet. From simple goldwork to having hues of red and green gemstones, necklaces make one sparkle, while accentuating their attire.
Image: rrjewellers_hyd