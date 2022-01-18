Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth split: 8 adorable pics that showed their strong bond
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush
In this photo from 2015, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush were dressed stylishly as they posed with legendary music director Ilaayaraaja.
Image: Facebook/@Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa's father, legendary actor Rajinikanth and her sister Soundarya and son, celebrating Diwali in 2016.
Image: Facebook/@Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush
Aishwaryaa posted this snap of Dhanush in 2019 with their sons to share that she was sure they'd go to be good fathers like their father.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush
Aishwaryaa and Dhanush performing a religious ritual in March 2019, as the former wished her followers for Maha Shivratri.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush
The star couple posing goofily in July 2019 and captioned it, 'What’s you’re mood today?' on World Emoji Day.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush
On Dhanush's 37th birthday in June 2020, Aishwaryaa had posted this photo of the decorations she had arranged for him.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush
Aishwaryaa had shared this snap four days after release of Dhanush's 'Karnan' in April 2021 to state that she was 'grateful'.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush
Aishwaryaa's last post with Dhanush was in October after he won the National Award for 'Asuran' & Rajinikanth won Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush