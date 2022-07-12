Prachi Arya
Dhanush: Top 7 iconic roles that prove 'Atrangi Re' actor's versatility
Raanjhanaa is a 2013 romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai. It starred Dhanush as Kundan Shankar, a brahmin boy.
Maryan is a 2013 Tamil drama directed by Bharat Bala and produced by Venu Ravichandran. It starred Dhanush and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles.
Naiyaandi is a 2013 romantic comedy that features Dhanush and Nazriya Nazim. The plot focuses on a love story between a Kuthu Vilakku shop owner and a student.
Velaiilla Pattadhari popularly referred to as VIP, is a 2014 Indian Tamil-language action dramedy film written and directed by Velraj.
Shamitabh is a 2015 satirical drama film written, and directed by R. Balki. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush, and debutante Akshara in key roles.
Maari is a 2015 action comedy written and directed by Balaji Mohan. The film stars Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal, in key roles.
Atrangi Re is a 2021 romantic fantasy drama directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead.
