Nehal Gautam
Jul 28 ,2022
Dhanush's birthday: Top performances of 'The Gray Man' actor that stunned his fans
Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
'Asuran' featured Dhanush playing the role of a strong father who protects his kids and wife from village people.
Image: A Still from 'Asuran'
Dhanush's performance in the romantic psychological thriller film '3' received a stunning response from his fans.
Image: A Still from '3'
In the movie 'Vada Chennai,' Dhanush was seen essaying the role of a carrom player who gets involved in a gang war.
Image: A Still from 'Vada Chennai'
'Maryan' featured the actor playing the role of a fisherman who called himself the king of the ocean.
Image: 'Maryan' Poster
Dhanush bagged the Best Actor award for his popular performance in the movie titled 'Aadukalam.'
Image: A Still from 'Aadukalam'
Dhanush's role as a local gangster in the film 'Maari' received positive reviews from the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Maari'
'Raanjhanaa' featured Dhanush playing the role of a Tamil Hindu Brahmin who falls in love with a Muslim girl.
Image: A Still from 'Raanjhanaa'
