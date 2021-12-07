Dharmendra Birthday Special: Top 7 movies of Bollywood's 'He-Man'
'Sholay' is an action drama that also stars Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar.
'Alibaba aur 40 Chor' is a dramatic Hindi film adaptation of the popular Arabian Nights story, which also stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Zeenat Aman.
'Dillagi' is based on a Bengali novel 'Chemistry O Kahaani' by Bimal Kar and the film also stars Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini.
'Phool Aur Kante' showed Dharmendra in a villainous character. The actor shared the screen space with the iconic actor Meena Kumari.
The romantic-action drama released in 1969, and also featured Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles.
'Do Chor' is a romance drama that was released in 1972. The film also starred Tanuja and Shobhana Samarth.
