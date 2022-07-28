Vidit Dhawan
Jul 28 ,2022
Dhawan and Dravid lead young Team India's celebrations after 3-0 win over WI; See pics
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Team India registered an emphatic 119-run victory in the third and final ODI to clinch the series 3-0.
Following the win, captain Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid led the celebrations.
Captain Shikhar Dhawan can be seen performing his iconic celebration by patting his thighs.
In this image, Team India can be seen lifting the trophy after clinching the series 3-0.
After celebrating their series victory on the pitch, Team India can be seen continuing their celebrations in the dressing room as well.
Captain Shikhar Dhawan could be seen leading the celebrations with the rest of his teammates surrounding him.
Shikhar Dhawan led Team India from the front by registering scores of 97, 13 and 58 across the three ODIs.
Fellow opener Shubman Gill was named the player of the series after registering outstanding scores of 64, 43 and 98 in the three ODIs.
With seven wickets, Shardul Thakur ended the series as the highest wicket-taker.
Following an outstanding 3-0 series win, Team India will now take on the West Indies in a five-match T20I series.
