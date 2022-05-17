Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora stun in regal white attires at baby Shower
Image: Instagram/ @vinnyaroradhoopar
Soon to be parents Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar threw an intimate baby shower for their close friends and family members. The duo looks stunning in white attires.
Image: Instagram/ @vinnyaroradhoopar
Marking the celebrations, the television couple also cut a beautiful two-tier white and pink cake.
Image: Instagram/ @vinnyaroradhoopar
The couple is all smiles as they pose for a group picture with their friends, including 'Naagin' star Surbhi Chandna.
Image: Instagram/ @meera.deosthale
Vinny looked extremely beautiful in white traditional attire with matching accessories. The mom-to-be cradles her baby bump while posing for a picture.
Image: Instagram/ @shruti_ss
In another fun glimpse from the celebrations, Vinny and Dheeraj beam with joy as they get clicked with their guests.
Image: Instagram/ @shinydoshi15
Vinny flaunts her pout in this picture alongside her girl gang. For the unversed, the couple announced that their baby is due in August 2022.
Image: Instagram/ @meera.deosthale