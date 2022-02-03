'Dhoni, Gambhir, Yuvraj': Most expensive player of each IPL season from 2008 to 2021
Image: IPL/BCCI
MS Dhoni was the most expensive player in the inaugural edition of the IPL. He was picked by CSK for 9.5 crore.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff were the most expensive players in 2009. They were picked by RCB and CSK for 9.8 crore each.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Kieron Pollard and Shane Bond were the most expensive players in 2010. They were picked by MI and KKR for 4.8 crore each.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Gautam Gambhir was the most expensive player in 2011. He was picked by KKR for 14.9 crore.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja was the most expensive player in 2012. He was picked by CSK for 12.8 crore.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Glenn Maxwell was the most expensive player in 2013. He was picked by MI for 6.3 crore.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Yuvraj Singh was the most expensive player for two consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015. He earned 14 crore in 2014 and 16 crore in 2015.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shane Watson was the most expensive player in 2016. He was picked by RCB for 9.5 crore.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ben Stokes was the most expensive player for two consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018. He earned 14.5 crore in 2017 and 12.5 crore in 2018.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy were the most expensive players in 2019. They were picked by RR and KXIP for 8.5 crore each.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Pat Cummins was the most expensive player in 2020. He was picked by KKR for 15.5 crore.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Chris Morris was the most expensive player in 2021. He was picked by RR for 16.25 crore.
Image: IPL/BCCI