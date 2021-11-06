'Dhoni, Morgan, Williamson': Cricketers who have played most T20Is as captain

Virat Kohli has led India in a total of 49 T20I matches since 2017 and has a win percentage of 63.82. He declared earlier this year that he will hang his boots as the T20I captain after the T20 WC 2021.
Asghar Stanikzai led Afghanistan in a total of 52 T20I matches from 2015 to 2021. He had a win percentage of 81.73 and retired from all forms of cricket midway through the T20 WC 2021.
Kane Williamson has led New Zealand in 53 T20I matches so far, since taking the captaincy responsibility for the first time in 2012. He has a win percentage of 50.96.
Aaron Finch has led Australia in a total of 54 T20I matches and has a win percentage of 51.92. He is currently leading the Aussies as they seek a spot in the T20 WC 2021 semifinals.
William Porterfield led Ireland in a total of 56 T20I matches from 2008 to 2017, and had a win percentage of 50.00 as the captain. He is third on the list of players with the most matches as the captain.
Eoin Morgan has led England in 69 T20I matches with a win percentage of 62.68. He is currently leading England in the T20 WC, having already booked their semifinal ticket.
MS Dhoni is at the top of the list of players with the most matches as the captain. He led India in 72 T20I matches from 2007 to 2016 and is currently the mentor of India in the T20 WC 2021.
