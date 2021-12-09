Dia Mirza's Birthday: A look into actors completely sustainable wedding
Image: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
Actor Dia Mirza decided to opt for a silk saree for her nuptials as she did not believe in hoarding up her wardrobe with clothes. Instead she wanted to reuse those clothes and wear it again and again.
IMAGE: Instagram/aashstudio
For her wedding, actor Dia Mirza had zeroed the use of plastic. According to her, she chose to spend extra on glass bottles, instead of saving money by buying plastic bottles.
IMAGE: Instagram/aashstudio
Dia Mirza wanted to give an earthy touch to her wedding, so she went for hyper-local flowers, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of transportation. All the decor elements were natural and locally available. A lot of them were recyclable and were on hire.
IMAGE: Instagram/aashstudio
Dia Mirza wanted a simple wedding so instead of going for lavish gifts, she and her husband Vaibhav bought hand-crafted woven baskets from artisans in Meghalaya and sent everybody a plant along.
IMAGE: Instagram/Brut.India
Actor Dia Mirza ensured that there was absolutely no food waste at her wedding. She couple made sure that they knew exactly how many vegetarians and non-vegetarians were attending the wedding.
IMAGE: Instagram/Brut.India